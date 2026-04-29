LTO 7 cracks down on drunk drivers, socmed stunts

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has charged 21 drivers for drunk driving as part of a new, stricter safety campaign in the region.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan reported that 18 drivers were caught in Cebu City and three in Talisay City. All 21 drivers failed on-the-spot breath alcohol tests. While the three drivers in Talisay have already been convicted, the other 18 cases are still moving through the legal system.

The agency is taking a firm stand because of a rising number of road accidents. "We will continue our campaign against drunk drivers and will push for the filing of cases," Dinglasan said.

Beyond drunk driving, the LTO has suspended over 200 licenses recently for road rage, reckless driving and dangerous stunts performed for social media.

"Moto-influencers"

The LTO is specifically watching "vloggers" who perform dangerous motorcycle stunts to gain social media followers. Three such influencers have already had their licenses revoked.

Director Dinglasan issued a specific warning against doing stunts at the "Red Cliff" section of the Cebu Transcentral Highway, reminding everyone that road safety and discipline are the most important aspects of driving.DPC