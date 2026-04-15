LTO 7 distributes 1,000 vehicle plates

AT LEAST 1,077 motor vehicle plates were released by the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) following the launch of its “Friendly Flag Down” program on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Central Visayas.

The flag down operations are held daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said the initiative is aimed at strengthening enforcement of registration laws while providing fast and accessible roadside services to motorists.

“This initiative is not merely about enforcement. It is about bringing government services closer to the people,” Dinglasan said.

“We are here to help motorists secure their plates in the most efficient and convenient way possible,” Dinglasan added.

Of the 1,077 motor vehicle plates, 1,000 are from Cebu, while 77 are from Bohol.

According to the agency, LTO 7 personnel carried out flag-down operations focusing on vehicles found to be without plate numbers.

Under the program, authorities will flag down vehicles and motorcycles with temporary plates and inform owners whether their permanent plates are already available.

On the program’s first day, motorists were assisted in verifying their plate status by presenting their Motor Vehicle Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration, enabling authorities to check availability and release records.

The program is a proactive, service-oriented campaign launched in Central Visayas, designed to address the backlog of unclaimed license plates. (DPC)