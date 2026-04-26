LTO 7 expands enforcement team to boost road safety

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 is expanding its enforcement capabilities by adding nearly 100 new deputized agents to its ranks to improve road safety across Cebu and Bohol.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said the initiative aims to increase the presence of law enforcement officers (LEOs) throughout the region to ensure stricter adherence to traffic regulations.

A group of 171 personnel from the agency and the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) are currently participating in a regional orientation and training workshop to prepare for their new roles.

The training, facilitated by the LTO Central Traffic Safety Division, focuses on the comprehensive implementation of traffic laws, specifically Republic Act (RA) 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Participants are also being trained on the provisions of RA 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, to enhance enforcement against impaired driving and reduce road accidents.

The workshop is being conducted in two sessions, with the first batch of personnel from southern Cebu completing their training in Cebu City from April 20 to 22, 2026.

A second batch for participants from northern Cebu was scheduled from April 23 to 25, which also included representatives from the island of Bohol to ensure a wider safety net.

Director Dinglasan noted that the inclusion of Bohol personnel is a strategic move to ensure that traffic laws are consistently enforced on the neighboring island’s growing road network.

The training cohort includes 100 individuals from LTO 7 district and extension offices, while the remaining 71 participants are officers from the CPPO.

Dinglasan emphasized that these deputized agents serve as vital partners in the mission of the agency to maintain order and safety across the Central Visayas road systems.

LTO 7 currently manages 175 deputized agents from various units, including the Highway Patrol Group, Airport Police and the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit. / DPC