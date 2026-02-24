LTO 7 impounds 50 motorcycles for muffler violations

FOLLOWING the intensified crackdown on illegally modified motorcycle mufflers, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has impounded a total of 50 motorcycles since its implementation on Monday, February 23, 2026.

In its latest data released Tuesday, February 24, LTO 7 reported the seizure of 28 additional motorcycles with modified mufflers, on top of the 21 confiscated on Monday, bringing the total number of impounded units to 50.

LTO 7 Director Francisco "Franz" Ranches Jr. said operations will continue, stressing that no one is above the law and that public safety remains the top priority.

"No one is above the law, regardless of position or status — our priority is public safety, and we will continue these operations to ensure that all motorists comply with existing regulations," said Ranches.

The operations is pursuant to Section 34 of Republic Act No. 4136, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which mandates that mufflers must not be altered or removed, and Section 5.2.7 of Department Order No. 2010-32, which explicitly bans muffler modifications.

Violators face a minimum fine of P5,000, vehicle impoundment, and mandatory replacement of non-compliant exhaust systems on-site.

The agency urged motorists to ensure their exhaust systems comply with standard manufacturer specifications to avoid penalties and possible impoundment. Motorists are also urged to consult only official and reliable government sources for muffler regulations.

Authorities said enforcement will continue in the coming days under the nationwide directive of LTO Chief and Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao. (DPC)