LTO 7 impounds 9 colorum PUVs

NINE vehicles allegedly operating as unauthorized public utility vehicles (PUVs) were impounded in Central Visayas during a three-day nationwide anti-colorum sweep by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The synchronized “one-time, big-time” operation, held from Feb. 9 to 11, 2026, targeted vehicles transporting passengers without a valid franchise from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Nationwide drive

LTO 7 Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. said in an advisory that the regional operations division conducted a week-long surveillance and intelligence buildup before launching the enforcement phase, which led to the apprehension of nine vehicles across the region.

The nationwide drive was ordered by Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao as part of the agency’s intensified campaign against colorum operations, which authorities say undermine road safety and regulatory compliance.

The impounded vehicles will undergo administrative proceedings, with penalties to be determined under existing transport and traffic laws.

LTO 7 reiterated its warning to vehicle owners and drivers to secure the necessary franchise and permits before operating public transport services. / EHP