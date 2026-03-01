LTO 7 impounds 92 motorcycles with illegal mufflers

AUTHORITIES impounded 92 motorcycles in Cebu’s urban centers last week, stepping up efforts to curb illegal mufflers and reduce noise pollution.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, that enforcement operations in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay led to the impoundment of 92 motorcycles. Of the total, 42 were from Mandaue City, 34 from Cebu City, and 16 from Talisay City as of Feb. 28.

The operations were conducted jointly by the LTO, the City Transport and Traffic Operations Development Authority, the Mandaue Enforcement Team and the Philippine National Police Traffic Enforcement Unit in Mandaue.

Major operation

Authorities said the intensified campaign targets motorcycles fitted with excessively loud modified mufflers that contribute to public disturbance and pose road safety risks.

On Feb. 23, the LTO launched a major operation in Cebu City following a directive from the Office of the Assistant Secretary to strictly enforce noise regulations and curb unauthorized exhaust modifications.

99-decibel limit

According to the LTO’s official website, the national standard for motor vehicle muffler sound levels is 99 decibels (dB) and must not be exceeded.

“The sound level of the motor vehicle for the exhaust of the muffler shall not exceed 99 dB, taken at an engine speed of 2,000 to 2,500 rpm,” the agency said.

The LTO also explained that most motor vehicles are engineered to produce low noise levels, adding that prolonged exposure to excessive sound can pose health risks to drivers, passengers, and nearby residents.

Fines and legal basis

Violators may face a minimum fine of P5,000, have their motorcycles impounded and be required to replace the illegal mufflers at the impound site.

The agency reiterated that modifying motorcycle mufflers is prohibited under Section 34 of Republic Act No. 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Department Order No. 2010-32 also explicitly prohibits alterations to motorcycle mufflers and related components. / DPC