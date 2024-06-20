LTO 7 inaugurates new extension office in City of Naga, Cebu

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) inaugurated its new extension office in East Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu, on June 20, 2024.
This new branch has officially opened to serve the residents of Naga and the neighboring areas.
During the press conference, LTO 7 Regional Director Glen Galario stated that the new extension office will offer a full range of LTO services to residents and visitors of the city. These services include vehicle registration, driver's license renewal, student permits, and other transactions, providing greater convenience and accessibility for the local community.
The inauguration of the new LTO extension office in City of Naga is a welcome development that will greatly benefit residents and visitors, making it easier for them to access essential transportation services. (Juvffe Almendras and Rachel Gabiola, UP Cebu and NWSSU Intern)