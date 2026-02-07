LTO 7 issues warning: Report bribery, avoid 'fixers'

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) is calling on the public to help clean up the agency by reporting bribery and staying away from illegal fixers. Regional Director Francisco Ranches Jr. is making it clear that integrity is now the top priority for his team.

A call for honesty

If you encounter an LTO employee asking for a bribe, the agency wants to know about it immediately. Director Ranches, who took over the position in January 2026, is urging the public to report these incidents directly to his office.

"One of our priority programs is the promotion of integrity development among LTO personnel," Ranches said. "We want our employees to be upright; not just upright, but also courteous and well-mannered."

Cracking down on illegal activities

To stop "fixers"—people who offer to bypass official rules for a fee—the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recently launched operations at the LTO 7 office. Ranches thanked the CIDG for their help and vowed to wipe out these illegal activities across all regional offices.

To ensure long-term change, LTO 7 is not just punishing bad behavior; they are focusing on education. In partnership with the Civil Service Commission, the agency will hold seminars to teach employees about the criminal charges they face if they break the law.

How you can help

The agency is also reaching out to the public, asking them to stop using fixers, which only keeps the illegal system alive.

"We have to educate our employees and the public not to patronize fixers," Ranches explained.

To make reporting easier, LTO 7 has launched the Citizens Law Enforcement Hotline Facebook page. This allows you to report traffic violations and file complaints online instantly. By using official channels and reporting misconduct, the public plays a key role in making the LTO a more professional and honest agency. (PR)