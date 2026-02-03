LTO 7 launches online citizens' complaint hotline

MOTORISTS in Central Visayas now have a direct channel to report traffic violations and unsafe driving following the launch of the Citizens Law Enforcement Hotline Facebook Page by the Land Transportation Office 7 (LTO 7).

LTO 7 Officer-in-Charge regional director Francisco "Franz" Ranches Jr., said the hotline page allows the public to report traffic violations and complaints online.

Through the page, motorists can submit videos, dashcam footage, and other evidence of traffic violations directly to LTO 7's Operations Division, the agency's law enforcement and road safety arm.

"We want to inform the public that we have a new citizens' page in our office where they can easily report violations or traffic incidents using their phones," Ranches said during a news forum on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Reports may include details such as the date, time, and location of the incident, as well as the vehicle's plate number or Motor Vehicle (MV) file number, and a brief description of the violation.

"We invite everyone to help us report traffic incidents, especially violations, to keep our roads safe for everyone," Ranches said.

"We have the authority to issue show cause orders and suspend driver's licenses, and can also recommend the revocation of licenses," he added.

The initiative is among Ranches' priority programs since assuming leadership of LTO 7.

He brings decades of experience to the post, having previously served as LTO Assistant Regional Director in Calabarzon and Regional Director in Bicol. He also served for nine years as Vice Mayor of Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Ranches succeeded former LTO 7 Regional Director Glen Galario.

In his initial directives, Ranches emphasized urgent reforms aimed at promoting road safety and significantly reducing road crashes in Central Visayas. These include strict and transparent driver licensing, rigorous vehicle inspections, and expanded driver education through the Free Theoretical Driving Course (FTDC).

"Seryosohin ang lisensya," Ranches said, adding that driver's license exams should be conducted with integrity and strict compliance to ensure only qualified motorists are allowed on the road.

Other priorities include stricter inspection of vehicle roadworthiness to prevent accidents and improved the agency’s integrity development through fostering honesty and professionalism among LTO personnel.

With stricter enforcement and public reporting, LTO 7 aims to cut crashes and make roads safer for all in Central Visayas. (EHP)