LTO 7 launches online plate-tracking website

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has launched an online platform that allows motorists to check the availability and location of their motor vehicle and motorcycle license plates without visiting an LTO office.

The “LTO 7 Plate Spotter Website” was launched during the first week of August as part of the agency’s efforts to make public services more accessible and convenient through digital technology.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said the platform will make it easier for motorists to locate and claim their license plates.

“Public service should be accessible, efficient, and convenient. Through the Plate Spotter Website, we are giving motorists an easier way to

locate and claim their license plates while bringing government services closer to the people through digital innovation,” said Dinglasan.

Motorists with vehicles registered under LTO 7 can check their plates through www.lto-r7-platespotter.ph using either their plate number or motor vehicle (MV) file number.

For brand-new vehicles, the plate number should begin with the letter “G,” while the first digits of the MV file number on the certificate of registration (CR) should begin with 0701 or 0716.

For replacement motor vehicle plates, motorists should have the old green license plate and a vehicle registered on or before 2015. The official receipt (OR) should indicate “replacement plate,” with the first two digits of the OR number beginning with 07.

For motorcycle replacement plates, the vehicle should have the old green license plate.

LTO 7 said motorists who receive a “no record found” result may email a copy of their CR to platespotter.lto7@gmail.com for verification and assistance. / DPC