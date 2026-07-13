LTO 7 nabs 5 alleged colorum vehicles in Metro Cebu

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) apprehended five alleged "colorum" vehicles during an enforcement operation across Metro Cebu on Friday, July 10, 2026, as part of its intensified crackdown on unauthorized public transport services.

In a press statement, LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan warned illegal operators that enforcement operations will continue across Central Visayas, stressing that the penalties and legal consequences outweigh any temporary profits from unauthorized operations.

"Let this serve as a final warning to all colorum operators and those abusing their franchises. The temporary profits gained from illegal operations are never worth the penalties and legal consequences," Dinglasan said.

According to LTO 7, the apprehended vehicles included one passenger van, three sport utility vehicles, and one commercial bus.

Personnel also found that the commercial bus had a chassis number that did not match the records in its Certificate of Registration, prompting a further investigation into possible violations. (DPC)