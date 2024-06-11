LTO 7 nabs over 12K 'erring' motorists

MORE drivers committing traffic violations in Central Visayas were apprehended in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

According to Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Glen Galario, a total of 12,243 drivers of motor vehicles and motorcycles were apprehended from January to May 2024.

For the same period last year, 8,914 drivers were apprehended.

Galario said most of the common violations included failure to wear the prescribed seatbelt device for front seat passengers, operating with defective parts, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signs.

RA 8750

Republic Act 8750, also known as the Seat Belts Use Act of 1999, states that the driver and passengers (both rear and front passengers) of private and public vehicles are required to use and wear their seat belts every time they’re inside a car with the running engine on any street, road and highway.

The law also states that a child six years old or younger is not allowed to sit in the front passenger seat.

The first offense will be fined P1,000; the second offense, P2,000; and the third offense, P5,000. For each succeeding offense, the driver’s license will be suspended for one week from the payment of the fine.

According to the LTO Driving Fines and Violations list, operating with defective parts will be fined P5,000; while reckless driving will be fined P2,000 (first offense), P3,000 and the suspension of the driver’s license for three months (second offense) and a fine of P10,000 and the suspension of the driver’s license for six months for the third offense. When a succeeding offense is made, the driver’s license will be revoked.

Drivers with revoked non-professional driver’s licenses will be disqualified from being granted a new permit for two years.

Disregarding traffic signs will be fined by P1,000.

As of May 31, a total of 36 colorum violations were recorded in Central Visayas, which is double the apprehended colorum vehicles in the same period of 2023, with only 15 vehicles impounded.

Galario has intensified the LTO’s roadside inspections in the region to ensure that roads in Central Visayas are safe and accidents on major roads, especially in accident-prone areas, are minimized. / JPS (with PR)