LTO 7 official faces probe over illegal tapping, extortion

A SENIOR official of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has been accused of involvement in the alleged illegal use of water and electricity in a non-LTO property, as well as alleged extortion activities.

SunStar Cebu was able to get a copy of a Notice to Explain, dated August 8, 2025, from LTO Chief and Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza, directing LTO 7 Assistant Director Arturo Apolinar to explain the unauthorized tapping of water and electricity lines.

A Mandaue City Police Station 5 blotter report, dated April 2, 2024, detailed a complaint from a certain Marivic Garganera Causin about an alleged illegal “wiretapping and water-tapping” inside the LTO Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (MVIC) in Barangay Subangdaku going to a private house outside of the compound.

The tapping incident was traced to Apolinar’s office at the Motor Vehicle Inspection Compound (MVIC) in Barangay Subangdaku. The non-LTO property was believed to be an insurance office.

Apolinar was given five days to respond.

A separate complaint letter, dated August 27 and lodged before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas, has also accused Apolinar of grave misconduct and dishonesty for allegedly using his position to supply utilities to a privately built structure intended for an insurance office.

The complainant, identified as Carmen Celestial, an LTO employee, also accused Apolinar of extorting P500,000 from Private Emission Testing Centers in exchange for favorable approval of applications.

It was claimed that Apolinar would often make regular rounds to these testing centers to collect money. (EHP)