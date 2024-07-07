LTO 7 opens new district office in Alcoy

LAND Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) Director Glen G. Galario led the opening of the new district office in Alcoy town in southern Cebu on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The said opening located in Barangay Atabay was also graced by the new LTO executive director Atty. Greg Guillermo Pua Jr.

The new Alcoy District Office adds up to the existing 17 district offices in Central Visayas and sums up to a total of 34 offices in the whole region including extension, licensing, renewal, and mobile offices.

Galario in his speech during the inauguration proudly emphasizes the importance of accessibility of LTO offices to every Filipino.

"As we inaugurate the LTO Alcoy District Office today, let us reaffirm our dedication to public service. Our goal remains clear: to make transactions smoother, safer, and more convenient for every Filipino."

LTO Alcoy District Office caters to all driver's license transactions including student driver's permit, motor vehicle and motorcycle registration renewals, among others.

"This marks another significant milestone in our commitment to serving the public and ensuring efficient and accessible services for all," said the LTO 7 official.

Galario also highlighted the recent opening of the LTO City of Naga Extension Office last June 20 and the recent transfer of the LTO Malasakit Licensing Center from N. Bacalso Avenue to Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

He said that the opening and development of the regional offices is also the directive of LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II.

"I am proud to share that our efforts to expand and improve our services are bearing fruit."

He also made mention of the opening of the new LTO District Office in the town of Liloan which was inaugurated last October of 2023.

LTO Alcoy District Office can accommodate up to 60 persons per seating capacity and will operate from 8 a.m. up to 5 p.m.

Galario also announced the future district offices in Consolacion in Northern Cebu and Tubigon in the province of Bohol.

Also present during the said inauguration are Alcoy Mayor Michael Angelo D. Sestoso, Vice Mayor Neil Tracy Q. Plando, and municipal officials. (PR)