LTO 7 opens new Liloan District Office

Liloan District Office was established under Republic Act 11741, which was signed by former President Rodrigo Dutete and authored by Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco "Duke" Frasco.

In his Facebook post, Frasco said the newly inaugurated office will "give convenience to motorists for transportation-relation transactions" in Liloan and its neighboring towns and cities.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II graced its grand opening and blessing last Friday, October 13.

Mendoza was joined by LTO 7 Regional Director Glen Galario, Liloan Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco, Topline CEO Erik Eugene C. Lim, and Pier 88 Ventures COO Kyle Gregory Uy.

During the inauguration, the first customer who renewed her driver's license got her driver's license with a 10-year validity in less than 30 minutes. Galario personally handed her a renewed driver's license.

Galario said all licenses and registrations can now be availed through the new office. "They do not need to go to the city to get their licenses and process their renewal for registration because we already have a new office in Liloan, this will be a big help to our clients in Northern Cebu."

He also said that LTO is not paying any rental fees in its new office in Liloan. "We are always grateful for partnerships like this because aside from the easy access for the public, it is also very comfy and convenient."

Liloan District Office can accommodate up to 50 people in one sitting and is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PR)