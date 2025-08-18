LTO 7 partners with LGUs to speed up plate distribution

IN LINE with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince B. Dizon, and Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has intensified its efforts to accelerate the release of backlogged and unclaimed vehicle plates in Central Visayas.

The initiative is being spearheaded by LTO 7 Director Glen G. Galario, who has personally met with various local government officials to secure their cooperation in the distribution campaign.

“We have been going around the region and meeting with Mayors and Governors to seek their support for our plate distribution. We are glad that many of them are willing to coordinate with us and provide venues where motorists can claim their plates,” Galario said.

One of the latest LGUs to pledge support is the Province of Bohol, led by Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, who allowed the use of the Bohol Provincial Capitol as a plate distribution site.

“We have been releasing plates at our Tagbilaran City District Office, but with Governor Aris’ support, we can now give Boholanos more convenient options while helping decongest our offices,” Galario added.

He also reminded vehicle owners to bring photocopies of their official receipt (OR), certificate of registration (CR), and a valid ID when claiming their plates. Motorists are further encouraged to check the status and location of their plates through the official website ltotracker.com before traveling to any distribution center.

Galario took the opportunity to commend Aumentado for his unwavering support to the agency, citing his active role not only in plate distribution but also in advancing road safety initiatives in the province.

Expanding the campaign, LTO 7 has also partnered with the Lapu-Lapu City Government for the distribution of motorcycle plates at the barangay level, a move that is seen to bring the services closer to the people.

On Monday, August 18, 2025, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan led the kick-off of the barangay-level plate distribution in Lapu-Lapu City. The rollout will initially cover motorcycle plates registered in 2017 and earlier.

“Malipayon sab ta nga si Mayor Cindi mao ang usa sa mga nag-una nga abtik kaayo nga misanong sa atong panawagan nga ipahigayon na sa barangay level ang distribution,” Galario shared, expressing gratitude for the strong support of the city government.

Similar efforts are now being explored in Cebu City and Mandaue City following discussions with Liga ng mga Barangay–Cebu City Chapter President Franklyn Ong and Mayor Jonkie Ouano to implement the same strategy in their localities.

“Our different chiefs of offices in the region have been meeting with local chief executives to implement the distribution at the barangay level, so we expect more distribution centers before the fourth quarter of this year” Galario said. (PR)