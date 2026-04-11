LTO 7 and Piston Cebu team up to improve public transport

IN A move to build stronger ties with the transport sector, Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan met with leaders from Piston Cebu on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The meeting marks the start of a new partnership aimed at making Cebu’s transportation system smoother for both drivers and the riding public.

Strengthening ties with drivers

The discussion focused on how the government and transport groups can work together more effectively. Director Dinglasan expressed his support for the city’s jeepney drivers, recognizing how important they are to daily life in Cebu.

"We are very glad to meet with the representatives of Piston Cebu to strengthen our ties and establish a better transportation network for the benefit of the public," Dinglasan said.

Making transactions easier

One of the biggest highlights of the meeting was the plan to make legal processes easier for drivers. The group discussed common traffic violations and how drivers can settle them without losing too much work time.

A key proposal on the table is the creation of a dedicated lane for settlement transactions. This would allow public utility drivers to handle their paperwork and fines more quickly.

"We will certainly take it into consideration, knowing that they are essential to the general public," Dinglasan added regarding the special lane.

A commitment to communication

Piston Cebu chairman Greg Perez and other group officials attended the meeting to represent the needs of local drivers. Both sides agreed that keeping the lines of communication open is the best way to solve problems in the transport industry.

By working together instead of against each other, the LTO 7 and Piston Cebu hope to create a more organized and fair environment for the hardworking drivers who keep the city moving. / PR