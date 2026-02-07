LTO 7 probes 'drunk' driver after viral crowd incident

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has launched a full investigation into an incident in Minglanilla where a vehicle plowed through a roadside crowd. The agency has already suspended the driver’s license while they determine the final penalty.

A celebration turned dangerous

The incident happened on January 31, 2026, in Barangay Cadulawan. A group of relatives was dancing in the street when a multicab minivan suddenly drove into the crowd.

Videos of the moment quickly went viral online, sparking public outrage. Initial reports suggest the driver, who is reportedly a public official, was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Strict legal action

LTO 7 OIC Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. has ordered a strict enforcement of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013. He made it clear that the agency will not overlook the incident because of the driver's status.

"No one is above the law, regardless of position or status," Ranches stated, emphasizing that public safety is the agency’s priority.

Next steps for the driver

The LTO has already taken the following actions:

Preventive Suspension: The driver’s license is suspended for 90 days effective immediately.

Show-cause order: The driver was ordered to appear before LTO-7 on Monday, Feb. 9, to provide a written explanation.

License Revocation: The regional office is recommending that the driver's license be permanently canceled, a decision that will be finalized by the LTO Central Office.

Protecting the public

This investigation serves as a reminder of the agency's zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving. By taking swift action, the LTO aims to prevent similar dangerous incidents and ensure that those who put lives at risk are held accountable. (DPC)