LTO 7 probes fatal dump truck crash

A DUMP truck and its designated driver have been placed under alarm following a fatal collision with a motorcycle in the southwestern town of Dumanjug, Cebu, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, prompting the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 to launch an administrative investigation.

The LTO 7 issued a show cause order against the registered owner of the Isuzu dump truck and its designated driver following the collision at around 9:45 a.m. in Sitio Ecotech, Barangay Liong.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan stressed the need for motorists to observe traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.

“One irresponsible act on the road may cost a fellow Filipino’s life,” Dinglasan said.

Initial reports said the dump truck reportedly crossed into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was brought to Barili District Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Written explanation

The registered owner and designated driver were ordered to submit a sworn written explanation within five days upon receipt of the order.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the designated driver was also ordered to surrender his driver’s license. LTO 7 placed the dump truck and the driver’s license under alarm.

Meanwhile, the agency conducted a retooling seminar for accredited driving school instructors amid rising road crash incidents in Cebu.

From January to September, Cebu City recorded nearly 500 road crash incidents, including 29 deaths and 366 cases involving damage to property, according to LTO 7.

Dinglasan said educating motorists and instilling discipline are key to preventing road crashes and promoting safer roads.

The seminar was held at the Digital Transformation Center of the Presidential Communications Office Visayas Media Hub Building in Subangdaku, Mandaue City, with the aim of strengthening instructors’ competencies and improving driver education. / DPC