LTO 7 probes viral Mactan Bridge video

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) is investigating a recent viral video showing a motorcycle driver performing dangerous stunts on the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, also known as the Second Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.

The LTO 7 condemned the act and is urging the public to help identify the individuals and the vehicle involved.

The LTO 7 said those involved could face severe penalties, including fines, license revocation and vehicle impoundment.

The dashcam video, which has circulated on social media, shows a motorist performing reckless stunts on the bridge on Tuesday evening, Aug. 19, 2025, at around 8:44 p.m.

The rider bound for Lapu-Lapu City can be seen dangerously sashaying from left to right, weaving across lanes at high speed.

The stunt ended in a crash when the rider lost control and skidded across the middle of the bridge.

In a statement, the LTO 7 warned that it will not tolerate reckless road behavior, stressing that such violations endanger lives, disregard traffic laws and can result in serious accidents.

“This behavior is a blatant disregard for traffic laws and poses a grave risk to the safety of not only the individuals involved but also the general public. Such actions can lead to serious accidents, injuries, and even fatalities,” reads a portion of the statement.

Meanwhile, another viral video showing individuals riding a motorcycle without helmets, sitting backward, and drinking alcohol while in transit is under investigation by the regional transportation office.

Individuals involved in the incident may face serious legal consequences, the LTO said, citing violations of Republic Act 4136 for reckless driving and driving under the influence, as well as Republic Act 10054 for failing to wear protective helmets.

The agency added that penalties could include the revocation of driver’s licenses and the impoundment of the motorcycle.

Authorities are calling on the public to help identify the individuals and the motorcycles seen in the two viral videos and to adhere to traffic rules and regulations. / DPC