LTO 7 receives commendation from Cebu City Government on unclaimed plates efforts

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO) received a commendation from the Cebu City Government for its efforts in expediting the release of unclaimed license plates in the region.

The 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod of Cebu City passed a resolution commending the efforts of LTO 7 in expediting the distribution of the unclaimed license plates in Central Visayas.

"Resolved, to commend and congratulate the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in their efforts to expedite the distribution of unclaimed license plates in Central Visayas," stated the resolution dated October 4, 2023.

A copy of the resolution reached the office of Regional Director Glen G. Galario just this week.

"We are happy to know that our efforts in fast-tracking the release of over half a million unclaimed license plates in the region are being appreciated and commended," said Galario.

He added that acts such as these will serve as the agency's motivation in delivering high quality service to the general public.

In its resolution, the Cebu City Council stated that the LTO 7 distributed a total of 76,348 plates from June 9, 2023 to September 18, 2023.

The City Council also lauded the efforts of LTO 7 in launching the "Oplan Bigay Plaka" wherein LTO 7 personnel flag down motorists with temporary vehicle plates to gather data and assist them in verifying if their licensed plates are already available.