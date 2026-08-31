LTO 7: Stricter license plate enforcement starts Sept. 1

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 will step up enforcement of license plate rules starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, as it reminded motorists to claim available plates and comply with existing requirement.

In an advisory, LTO 7 announced that a batch of license plates is now ready for claiming. Vehicle owners are encouraged to check their plate status through the LTO 7 Plate Spotter website or by scanning the provided QR code.

Launched Aug. 7, the Plate Spotter website allows motorists with vehicles registered under LTO 7 to check the availability and location of their motor vehicle or motorcycle plates before going to an LTO office. They can search using their plate number or motor vehicle file number. The service covers records with MV file numbers beginning with 0701 or 0716.

Motorists whose official license plates are already available are advised to claim them immediately. LTO 7 warned that those who fail to comply with plate requirements may face apprehension once stricter enforcement begins Sept. 1.

The agency urged motorists “to comply with these requirements to avoid confusion or problems during inspections.”

Improvised plates

Under LTO Memorandum Circular JDM-2025-4674, which took effect Oct. 15, 2025, the use of provisional, improvised and temporary plates is generally prohibited.

An improvised plate, however, may be used when the LTO office that processed a duplicate plate request has issued an authorization. The improvised plate must bear the vehicle’s assigned plate number and the words “Improvised Plate.”

The exception applies to vehicle owners seeking duplicate plates, including those replacing lost or mutilated plates. LTO guidelines require the authorization to use an improvised plate to be issued by the office processing the duplicate plate request.

LTO 7 reminded motorists authorized to use improvised plates to follow the prescribed format and carry the required authorization and vehicle documents during inspections.

Under Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, failure to attach an authorized license plate, as well as improper attachment or the use of an unauthorized plate, carries a P5,000 fine. An unauthorized plate, accessory or device may also be removed and confiscated.

LTO 7 urged motorists to check the status of their plates, claim those already available and secure the required documents to avoid violations during inspections.

Motorists who receive a “no record found” result on the LTO 7 Plate Spotter website may send a copy of their certificate of registration to the regional office’s Plate Spotter email for verification and assistance. / DPC