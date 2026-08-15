LTO 7 suspends employee, PUJ driver over road incidents

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has taken administrative action in two separate road incidents in Cebu, including the preventive suspension of an LTO employee involved in a collision with a cyclist and a public utility jeepney (PUJ) driver accused of reckless driving.

In a statement, LTO 7 said its employee was relieved from duty and his driver’s license was placed under preventive suspension following a road accident involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist in Mandaue City on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at around 5:30 p.m.

Acting on the directive of LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan, the agency immediately relieved the employee from his post pending an administrative investigation.

LTO 7 said the investigation aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish whether there was negligence, reckless driving or any violation of traffic laws, rules and regulations.

The employee was issued a show cause order and directed to personally appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division on Monday morning, Aug. 17.

He was also ordered to submit a verified or sworn comment or explanation, along with relevant documents and evidence, to explain why he should not face the appropriate administrative penalty.

The agency also reviewed available closed-circuit television footage of the incident.

According to LTO 7, the footage showed two bicycles first making contact with each other before one of the cyclists was thrown into the path of the approaching motor vehicle.

The footage is being treated as key evidence in determining the sequence of events and the movements of those involved before, during and after the collision.

In Cebu City, LTO 7 also issued a show cause order against the driver of a PUJ allegedly involved in a reckless driving incident along Colon St. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Based on a report from the Cebu City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit, the jeepney allegedly accelerated and collided with motorcycles traveling in the same direction, resulting in injuries and property damage.

Pending investigation, the jeepney driver’s license was preventively suspended, while the vehicle was placed under alarm to freeze all future transactions. The driver was also directed to surrender his license and submit a verified explanation within five days.

LTO 7 stressed that reckless and unsafe driving has no place on Cebu’s roads, particularly among drivers and personnel entrusted with the safety of the riding public. / DPC