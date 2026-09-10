LTO 7 suspends license of Dumanjug mayor’s father

A FORMER Cebu Provincial Board member and father of a town mayor allegedly struck several vehicles before crashing into a bakery in Cebu City on Wednesday night, Sept. 9, 2026, prompting the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) to issue a show cause order and preventively suspend his driver’s license.

Lawyer Edgar Gica, 85 and father of Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica, was driving a gray Mercedes-Benz during the series of incidents, authorities said.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), Gica first struck a taxi driven by Romeo Lachedo on Tormis St. in Barangay Sambag 1 at 10:29 p.m. Personnel from the Abellana Police Station who were at a nearby elevated police outpost responded, but Gica denied hitting the taxi, police said.

More vehicles hit

Officers asked Gica to proceed to the TEU office at the South Road Properties. On the way, however, he allegedly struck a motorcycle owned by Wilbert Ylana and an e-bike owned by Richard Quiros. Both vehicles were parked near a gasoline station on V. Rama Ave.

Police said Gica continued driving until he crashed into a bakery. His car stopped after a front tire burst on impact.

The TEU took Gica into custody for investigation. Lachedo arrived at around 11 p.m. and identified him as the driver who had struck his taxi.

Police said Gica is a native of Barangay Poblacion, Dumanjug, and now lives on Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City.

LTO investigation

Meanwhile, the LTO 7 said its initial information placed the alleged hit-and-run along V. Rama Ave. at around 11 p.m., where the vehicle reportedly struck several motorcycles before continuing toward the San Nicolas area and crashing into a bakery.

The initial account submitted to the agency also

indicated that law enforcement personnel tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly continued driving.

“The circumstances are now under administrative investigation to determine whether the alleged acts constitute violations of existing land transportation laws, including reckless or imprudent operation of a motor vehicle and the duties of a driver involved in a vehicular accident,” LTO 7 said.

Explanation ordered

Gica was directed to appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division and submit a written comment or explanation, along with relevant documents and evidence.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, his driverâ€™s license was preventively suspended and the vehicle was placed under alarm.

The agency condemned reckless and irresponsible driving and reminded motorists to observe traffic rules and protect other road users.

Mayor Gica was present after the incident and assisted his father.

SunStar Cebu sought the mayor’s comment on Thursday, Sept. 10, but had not received a response as of press time.

Neither the mayor nor his father had publicly issued an official statement as of press time. / DPC, AYB