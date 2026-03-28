Motorists encouraged to film rude traffic enforcers in Central Visayas

MOTORISTS in Central Visayas now have a green light to use their mobile phones to document any rude or abusive behavior by traffic enforcers. Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Wendel Calinao Dinglasan is calling on the public to record misconduct during apprehensions to help the agency clean up its ranks.

"Record them," says LTO chief

Dinglasan clarified that recording enforcers is completely legal because they are performing public duties. He noted that since they are not acting in a private capacity, they can — and should — be filmed if they step out of line.

“I advise the public to document and take videos,” Dinglasan said. He explained that the agency will take formal action on any complaints that are backed by clear video evidence.

Cracking down on arrogance

The statement comes after reports of enforcers being hostile or aggressive during roadside stops. Dinglasan specifically mentioned cases where enforcers demanded licenses without any explanation.

“That kind of behavior is unacceptable,” Dinglasan said. “The proper way is to ask politely and verify documents. There should be no arrogance. Power is fleeting; it is given by the government and must be exercised properly.”

The director warned that any enforcers found guilty of misconduct will face serious consequences, including losing their jobs. "If we can prove it, we will remove them," he added.

A new look for traffic enforcement

Beyond discipline, Dinglasan wants to change the face of the LTO in the region. There are currently 12 vacant enforcer positions and he is specifically looking to hire more women to join the team.

“I hope to see more lady enforcers,” he said, noting that women have "exceptional talent" for street work and can help create a more inclusive workforce.

Balancing law and respect

In the coming weeks, the LTO will deploy more personnel to improve operations. Dinglasan reminded his team that while they must be strict in enforcing traffic laws, they must also show respect.

“Strict enforcement must go hand in hand with compassion,” he said. While violators will still be apprehended, the LTO chief believes that enforcing the law should never come at the cost of human dignity. / ABC