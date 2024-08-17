LTO 7 to launch Online Theoretical Driving Course by end of 2024

DRIVER’S license applicants may soon benefit from the convenience of taking the Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) from home, as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas is planning to introduce its Online TDC (OTDC) in the region.

This initiative follows the recent announcement by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II and aligns with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directives to digitalize government services.

The OTDC will revolutionize driver education in the region by offering a flexible, technology-driven alternative to traditional in-person classes.

“The public will now be given the option to enroll in LTO-accredited driving schools offering Online TDC at their convenience,” said LTO 7 Director Glen Galario.

The LTO 7, in a statement on Saturday, Aug. 17, said the implementation of OTDC represents a significant shift in driving education, allowing individuals, especially professionals and students, to balance their work or academic commitments with the flexibility to pursue this course remotely.

Applicants may visit the LTO website for the list of accredited OTDC providers and proceed with enrolling in the online course, including following instructions for online payment.

The implementation process is underway, with LTO 7 currently reviewing applications from driving schools seeking accreditation as OTDC providers.

“We have yet to finalize the list of accredited driving schools in the region, but we have started receiving their applications to fully implement the new OTDC,” added Galario.

Mendoza said the agency is ensuring all transactions with this new online course are aided by technology solutions to verify that the person taking the course is the driver’s license applicant.

Galario said they will soon announce their accredited partners for the OTDC, as well as details about the free OTDC offering.

The Theoretical Driving Course is a 15-hour module that is mandatory for Student Permit applicants.

As of June 2024, LTO 7 has issued 8,185 TDC certificates through its Malasakit on Wheels - EPatrol Mobile Service program, already reaching 88 percent of the total certificates issued in 2023, which reached 9,292.

This digital shift in driving education aims to streamline the licensing process while maintaining educational standards, marking a significant step in the modernization of LTO services in Central Visayas. / PR