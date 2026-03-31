LTO 7 to revoke licenses of 9 PUV drivers for drug use

CONFIRMATORY tests verified the illegal drug use of nine public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers who failed screenings during surprise inspections at the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals on Monday, March 30, 2026.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, four taxi drivers and five bus drivers tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has moved to revoke the licenses of the involved drivers after confirmatory tests showed they were positive for illegal drugs.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for motorists caught using illegal substances.

“Walang second chance, sir, kasi drugs ito eh (There are no second chances, sir, because this involves drugs),” Dinglasan said.

PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara said the agency will endorse the drivers to their respective local government units (LGUs) for assessment. Depending on the results, they may be enrolled in rehabilitation programs.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza noted that LGUs such as Cebu City offer various intervention options, including facility-based rehabilitation and community-based programs designed to reintegrate users into society.

“Rehabilitation will come after the assessment, because there is facility-based rehab and there is also community-based or general intervention,” Plaza explained in a mix of Cebuano and English.

To help ensure public transport safety, Plaza said “Oplan Harabas,” the agency’s surprise drug testing initiative, will be made a regular operation.

Instead of conducting tests only during peak travel seasons such as Christmas or Holy Week, the agency aims to carry out random screenings year-round. / AYB