LTO 7 turns over 5 breathalyzers to Cebu Province

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has turned over five units of alcohol breath analyzers (ABAs) to the Cebu Provincial Government in response to the increasing number of road accidents in the province involving drunk drivers.

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, LTO 7 and the Province of Cebu, together with the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) aimed at strengthening the enforcement of Republic Act No. 10586, or the “Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.”

The MOA was signed by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro in the presence of LTO 7 Officer-in-Charge Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. and Police Colonel Abubakar U. Mangelen Jr., provincial director of the CPPO.

Following the signing, LTO 7 officially turned over the five breathalyzer units to the CPPO. The equipment, which remains the property of the LTO, will be used by deputized Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel assigned to municipalities and cities across Cebu Province to enhance roadside enforcement capabilities.

The agreement comes in response to a documented increase in violations of RA 10586 across Cebu. Given the province’s expansive geography and limited number of enforcement officers, LTO 7 recognized the need to augment its capacity by partnering with trained and deputized PNP personnel at the local level.

Under the MOA, LTO 7 is responsible for the provision, maintenance, and periodic calibration of the ABAs to ensure their accuracy and legal admissibility in court.

The Cebu Provincial Government, through its PNP personnel, is required to use the devices strictly in accordance with standard operating procedures, exercise due diligence in their care, and return the units upon termination of the agreement or upon written notice from LTO 7.

Ranches emphasized the importance of keeping roads safe for all users, saying the partnership reflects the shared commitment of both agencies to uphold public safety and ensure the full and effective implementation of the law against drunk and drugged driving. (PR)