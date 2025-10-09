LTO 7 turns over government vehicle plates to Cebu City

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) turned over a total of 255 government-owned vehicle plates to the Cebu City Government on Tuesday, October 8, 2025.

LTO 7 Director Glen G. Galario personally delivered the red plates to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Galario emphasized that the distribution is part of a broader effort to clear all backlogs.

"As we continue to release vehicle plates to the public, we have also compiled all remaining plates for the different local government units in the region to have them distributed," said Galario.

The plate turnover aligns with Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2025-4674, which enforces the "Prohibition on the Use of Provisional, Improvised, and Temporary Plates."

"We will start apprehending vehicles with no proper license plates starting November 1. We appeal to the public to please visit our office and claim your plates now," Galario added.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II issued the memorandum on September 25, 2025, since the agency cleared its license plate production backlog and is actively distributing all remaining plates.

While enforcement will begin on November 1, vehicle owners using improvised plates are permitted to continue using them, provided they possess an authorization signed by the concerned LTO office.

The ongoing campaign to release all vehicle plates is in line with the mandate of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., under the guidance of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, and LTO Chief Mendoza. (PR)