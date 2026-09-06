LTO 7 warns dealers over delayed plate release

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has warned accredited motor vehicle dealers that delays in releasing license plates could lead to fines and the suspension or cancellation of their accreditation.

In a memorandum dated Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, the agency reminded dealers to release plates to owners of newly registered vehicles together with their official receipts and certificates of registration.

LTO 7 said it had received numerous reports of dealers allegedly delaying the release of plates for newly registered vehicles.

Cause for delay

According to the memorandum, some delays occur when dealers’ liaison personnel who handle initial registration fail to promptly turn over plates already issued by the LTO to the dealerships.

The agency said this practice leaves vehicle owners waiting for plates that the LTO has already released.

“The withholding of the said plates constitutes a blatant disregard of established rules and fosters negative public perception of this office,” reads a portion of the LTO 7 memorandum.

Dealer accountability

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said dealers found violating the directive could face administrative sanctions, including suspension or cancellation of their certificates of accreditation and fines of up to P1 million, when applicable.

The release requirement covers newly registered motorcycles and other motor vehicles, the agency said.

Dealers must comply even when plates pass through their liaison personnel before reaching the dealership.

LTO 7 said it would enforce the prescribed processing period and would not tolerate practices that unnecessarily delay the delivery of plates to owners.

Vehicle owners may file complaints with LTO 7 for appropriate action. / DPC