LTO 7 warns taxi drivers for 'overcharging' Palaro delegates

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has issued a warning to drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) that they will face consequences for fare overcharging, especially during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 week.

LTO 7 said that two drivers were apprehended and were issued temporary operators' permits (TOPs) in separate operations on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

LTO 7 Director Glen G. Galario has received complaints from Palarong Pambansa delegates who have fallen victim to overcharging by taxi drivers in Metro Cebu.

"We have received reports that taxi drivers are taking advantage of this national event happening now in Cebu and overcharging our delegates. We cannot allow this to happen, and I assure you that our personnel are working diligently to apprehend these offenders," said Galario.

Galario has instructed LTO 7's Operations Division to conduct random operations against these drivers and impose penalties on those caught in the act.

"We encourage victims to file complaints in our office or with the LTFRB so that we can properly penalize these drivers," Galario added.

Galario also reminded passengers to gather evidence such as photos or videos, along with details like the taxi's body number or plate number, date, time, and location of the incident, which are crucial for filing complaints.

"Whether it's unmetered or overcharging, these actions are violations of their franchise. We cannot allow our delegates to fall prey to such practices, especially during an annual multi-sport event like this."

According to LTO's fines and penalties for violations, drivers found guilty of overcharging face fines of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 for the third offense. Violations may also lead to a P6,000 fine and possible revocation of the franchise and driver's license for breaching franchise conditions.

"If the public wishes to report incidents, they can visit our office on N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City, near the Cebu South Bus Terminal, which is a short walk from the Cebu City Sports Complex where many events of this year's Palaro are being held," said RD Galario.

For further assistance, the public can contact LTO 7’s hotline at 0962-446-0435.

Palarong Pambansa 2024 commenced on Tuesday, July 9, and will continue until July 16, with Cebu City serving as the host city. (PR)