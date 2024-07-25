LTO 7's Palarong Pambansa overcharging operation impounds 2 private vehicles

AFTER apprehending two taxi drivers for overcharging Palarong Pambansa delegates, the Land Transportation Office-Central Visayas (LTO 7) has impounded two more private utility vehicles for operating without franchise.

LTO 7 has penalized the drivers of the two private utility vehicles apprehended last July 12 and 15 following the agency's aggressive operations against drivers overcharging Palaro delegates.

"Aside from the two taxi drivers that our personnel caught in the act of fare overcharging, we were also able to apprehend two drivers overcharging passengers and using a private vehicle. These private utility vehicles were operating without any franchise," said LTO 7 Director Glen Galario.

The two private utility vehicles were entrapped in Cebu City. They were charged with P200,000 each for colorum violation or operating as a public utility vehicle without proper authority from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

"Their units are already impounded and the registered owner of the vehicle may it be corporate stockholders or directors will be disqualified from operating from any kind of public land transportation," added Galario.

During the operations of LTO 7 from July 9 to 16 or the days when the Palarong Pambansa 2024 took place in Cebu, the agency apprehended a total of 504 vehicles for violating various traffic rules and regulations.

A total of 14 vehicles were impounded for various violations, including operating without a proper registration.

"Most of our apprehended vehicles were operating without a proper registration, we have caught a total of 350 vehicles, mixed motor vehicles, and motorcycles," said Galario.

The second most violations that were recorded with 129 drivers apprehended were drivers not compliant with the mandatory use of seat belts.

Galario said they will continue to operate against PUV drivers overcharging passengers in the whole of Central Visayas.

"Based on my experience, these illegal activities are rampant in our port areas and we are always on the lookout to catch these drivers," said the LTO 7 official. (PR)