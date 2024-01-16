LTO apprehends over half a million erring motorists

MORE than half a million motorists in the country were arrested in 2023 for violating road safety and other traffic laws, according to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which reiterated that there will be no letup in its campaign against unregistered vehicles and overloading to protect commuters.

In a series of announcements, the agency said 529,578 motorists were arrested, with the most common reasons for their apprehension being violations of the Clean Air Act or Republic Act 8749, Seatbelt Law Act or RA 8750, and overloading.

In 2023, the LTO raked in around P42.7 million in penalties from the overloading of motor vehicles alone, especially trucks and trailers, the agency said.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the running of overloaded trucks and trailers on national highways had led to several accidents that caused multiple vehicle damage and fatalities, aside from overloaded trucks contributing to road and bridge damage, increasing the national government’s expenses for repairs.

Mendoza thus warned of the increased visibility of LTO traffic enforcers on the roads to compel errant motorists to behave.

“The mere presence of our uniformed personnel on the roads already encourages motorists to observe discipline. So we want the presence of our personnel on the road further intensified because observance of traffic discipline translates to road safety,” said Mendoza.

This is the reason the procurement of more motor vehicles for its enforcers is among the LTO’s priorities this year, he said.

The LTO said it also impounded 23,615 motor vehicles last year, a 47 percent increase from the number it impounded in 2022.

Unregistered

Mendoza also reminded motor vehicle owners of the LTO’s strict implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

Some 24.7 million motor vehicles, or around 65 percent of the vehicles in the country, have expired registration.

Mendoza said vehicle registration and renewal are among the best ways to check on motor vehicles’ roadworthiness.

The annual process of renewing one’s motor vehicle registration involves submitting a Motor Vehicle Inspection Report from the LTO District Office or Extension Office or from a Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC), as well as a Certificate of Emission Compliance for vehicles not inspected at PMVICs.

In the case of vehicles for hire, additional documents for submission are the franchise confirmation from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for motor vehicles, or the Motorized Tricycle Operator’s Permit with Official Receipt from the concerned city or municipal government office in the case of tricycles.

Mendoza reminded motorists that it is costly to violate the law, as those apprehended will always have to pay fines.

Objectives

During the agency’s first flag ceremony this year last Jan. 2, Mendoza made known his key objectives.

These are surpassing the National Government’s revenue target, acquiring more vehicles for enhanced law enforcement services nationwide, addressing the plastic license shortage, filling essential plantilla positions, expediting the clearance of plate backlogs, and establishing a new impounding facility in Metro Manila.