LTO halts new order on car ownership transfer

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended its order that imposed fines on buyers and sellers of second-hand motor vehicles who failed to register their transactions with the government immediately.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II issued a memorandum on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, stating that Administrative Order (AO) VDM 2024-046, or the “Guidelines in the Immediate Transfer of Ownership of Motor Vehicles with Existing Registration,” will be suspended until further notice.

“In the best interest of service and to clarify certain provisions for better implementation, as well as to lengthen the compliance period and allow more time to widen the information dissemination, the effectivity of AO VDM 2024-046 is held in abeyance until further notice,” the order said.

Mendoza also directed regional offices to draft and submit an amended AO, taking into account the inputs of other stakeholders.

The memorandum signed by Mendoza took effect immediately.

AO VDM 2024-046, released on Aug. 30, requires the seller to report the re-sale of a vehicle within five days to the LTO and the buyer or the new vehicle owner to process the transfer of ownership within 20 days.

LTO released the order in an effort to curb the rise of unregistered vehicles, multiple sales, and the sale of vehicles through open deeds of sale.

“To prevent the rampant increase in unregistered, unrecorded, double or multiple sales of motor vehicles; sale by means of open deed of sale and unregistered motor vehicles, the LTO has taken measures to prevent these issues,” reads a portion of the EO.

The coverage of the order is all motor vehicles, including electric and hybrid vehicles, with existing registration, either two or three-wheeled motor vehicles.

Tulfo’s call

On Thursday, Oct. 24, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairman of the Senate committee on public services, expressed satisfaction that the LTO followed his recommendation to suspend the implementation of Administrative Order AO-VDM-2024-046, which outlines new guidelines on vehicle ownership transfer.

It can be recalled that during the hearing of the Public Services Committee on Oct. 23, Tulfo questioned the lack of proper information dissemination about the new AO and the exorbitant fee imposed on sellers and buyers who failed to report sales and transfer vehicle registrations within days of the transaction.

Considering the lapses in the AO, Tulfo urged LTO to stop implementation of the new AO and issue a new one with well-defined system, as well as proper information dissemination with national circulation, including newspapers, television, radio, and social media, to avoid confusion among all parties involved and give them enough time to comply with the transfer of ownership requirements, the statement said.

Tulfo added that there was a need to remove penalties for vehicle owners with transactions that happened before the release of AO.

Just hours after Tulfo called for changes to the controversial AO, the LTO issued a memorandum suspending the order and directed the LTO Executive Secretary to submit an amended version of the AO.

“This is a step in the right direction, but I will continue monitoring the amendments to ensure that they will craft an AO with a well-defined system,” he said.