LTO, highway patrol crack down on loud, illegal mufflers in Cebu

IF YOU'VE noticed fewer loud exhausts on the road this week, there’s a reason why. The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has officially launched a major crackdown on motorcycles with illegally modified mufflers.

In just two days—Monday, February 23, and Tuesday, February 24, 2026—authorities impounded 50 motorcycles across Cebu City and Mandaue City. The operation is part of a wider effort to clear the streets of noise pollution and ensure all riders follow the law.

No one is above the law

LTO 7 Director France Ranches made it clear that the agency isn't playing favorites. Whether you are a private citizen or a high-ranking official, the rules apply to everyone.

"No one is above the law, regardless of position or status—our priority is public safety," Ranches said.

The numbers from the first 48 hours show how serious the team is:

* Monday: 21 motorcycles seized.

* Tuesday: 28 more motorcycles impounded for loud exhausts, plus one vehicle for being unregistered.

Why your modified muffler is illegal

The crackdown isn't just about the noise; it’s about the law. Under Republic Act 4136, mufflers must not be changed or removed. Another government order (DO No. 2010-32) specifically bans these modifications.

If you get caught with an illegal exhaust, the consequences are expensive:

* P5,000 fine (minimum).

* Impoundment of your motorcycle.

* Mandatory replacement of the muffler with a standard one on the spot.

More officers on the streets

Riders can expect to see more checkpoints in the coming days. Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) Chief Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu met with Director Ranches on Tuesday to pledge full support for the campaign.

The HPG 7 will now work side-by-side with the LTO to catch violators. This partnership comes after the LTO received a flood of complaints from the public about the deafening noise caused by modified exhaust systems.

Stay safe, stay standard

The LTO is urging all motorists to stick to the "manufacturer specifications"—meaning the exhaust your bike came with when it was new. To avoid heavy fines and losing your ride to the impound lot, the agency suggests checking only official government sources for rules on vehicle parts.

As the nationwide directive from LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao continues, the message to Cebuano riders is simple: Keep it quiet, or keep it off the road. (DPC, AYB)