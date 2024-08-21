LTO issues new guidelines for vehicle plates

STARTING September 1, 2024, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Region 7 will apprehend vehicles with non-compliant or improvised temporary plates, despite nearly 300,000 unclaimed license plates.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, LTO released a statement following the issuance of a new memorandum, Circular No. VDM-2024-2721, which outlines the guidelines for the use of improvised and temporary motor vehicle or motorcycle plates nationwide.

The new memorandum replaced the previous Circular No. JMT-2023-2400, which was revoked on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The LTO 7 Regional Director, Glen G. Galario, said LTO is committed to ensuring the safety of motorists by requiring all vehicles on the road to have proper identification.

“The implementation of these new guidelines is a crucial step towards achieving this goal. We urge all vehicle owners to comply with the new regulations and secure the necessary permits to avoid any inconvenience,” said Galario.

Penalty

Galario, reiterated that all vehicles that do not comply with the new memorandum will be apprehended and face legal action and penalties.

Under Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, failure to attach or attachment/tampering of authorized motor vehicle license plates shall face a penalty of P5,000.

The violation includes the attachment of any unauthorized plates or any accessory or device to and/or around the authorized motor vehicle license plate or any manner of attachment that impedes in any way the visibility or reflectivity of the authorized motor vehicle license plate.

‘Temporary plate format’

The Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721 requires all vehicles with improvised plates that are waiting for replacements to obtain an authority or permit to use the improvised plate.

The improvised plate must display the assigned plate number and the words “Improvised Plate” and will only be valid until the actual plate is available.

There’s no longer a need for authorization to use temporary vintage vehicle plates. These plates must show the phrase “Vintage Vehicle” and the corresponding model year.

Temporary plates for new four-wheeled vehicles are only valid for 15 days after the sale is finalized. These plates must display the assigned conduction sticker number.

Private motor vehicles must use temporary plates with a white background and black lettering. Electric and hybrid vehicles need to display white plates with green lettering.

Meanwhile, government vehicles that use temporary plates should have a white background with red ‘alphanumeric’ or red letters and numbers.

For motorcycle temporary plates, the use of motor vehicle or (MV) File Number shall only be allowed for motorcycles purchased before January 1, 2023.

“For new motorcycles or those to be purchased after the effectivity of this Memorandum Circular, the use of temporary plates reflecting the MV File Number shall be valid only within 15 days from the issuance of sales invoice,” read the memorandum. / CDF