LTO issues SCO over supercar fake plate

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show-cause order (SCO) against the registered owner and designated driver of a supercar found using a fake license plate on a public road.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the agency would enforce the law without regard to the owner’s status.

“Walang VIP (very important person) sa pagpapatupad ng batas. Kahit sino pa ang sangkot, kapag napatunayang lumabag, haharap sa kaukulang pananagutan. (There is no VIP in the enforcement of the law. Whoever is involved, if proven to have violated the law, will face the corresponding accountability),” Lacanilao said Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

The LTO said verification showed the plate number used by the vehicle differed from its registered plate.

The owner and driver were ordered to appear before the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division and submit a sworn explanation. The driver’s license was also placed under a 90-day preventive suspension and ordered surrendered.

The vehicle was placed under alarm status, with the LTO Law Enforcement Service ordered to impound it. / PNA