LTO issues show cause order vs barangay captain over traffic violations

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) issued a show cause order against Barangay Captain Felipe Diano of Basak, Mandaue City, following a viral video showing him committing multiple traffic violations.

LTO 7 said the order directs Diano to personally appear before the agency’s Operations Division to explain his actions as the identified driver of a motorcycle involved in the incident, which occurred on January 5, 2026, along a road in Barangay Basak.

Based on the investigation, LTO 7 cited Diano for failing to wear the prescribed motorcycle helmet, reckless driving, and allegedly running a red traffic light.

The barangay captain has been ordered to submit a written explanation and appear at the LTO 7 Operations Division office along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City on Friday, January 9, 2026.

He was also directed to surrender his driver’s license and present the Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration of the motorcycle involved during the hearing.

Pending the resolution of the case, LTO 7 Director Glen Galario placed Diano’s driver’s license under a 90-day preventive suspension. His driver’s license and the motorcycle’s registration were also placed under alarm status, effectively preventing any transactions involving them while the case is under investigation.

LTO 7 warned that failure to appear and submit the required explanation would be considered a waiver of Diano’s right to be heard, and the case would be decided based on available records.

The show cause order forms part of LTO 7’s continued campaign to strictly enforce traffic laws and promote road safety.

The agency reiterated that no one is above the law and emphasized that public officials are expected to lead by example by following traffic regulations.

The incident has reignited public discussion on road safety, traffic discipline, and the responsibility of government officials to comply with the same laws imposed on ordinary motorists. (ABC)