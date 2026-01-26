LTO issues show cause order vs TV reporter in viral hit-and-run

The driver faces the following charges: Section 48 (Reckless Driving) under Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code), Section 27 (Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle) under RA 4136, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs and similar substances under RA 10586 (Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013), and disregarding traffic signs under Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

According to LTO records, the driver was found to have no valid driver's license and is facing serious violations under RA 4136 and RA 10930 with corresponding penalties.

Due to the severity of the alleged violations, the media personality may face disqualification from obtaining a license.

The driver and the registered owner of the vehicle are ordered to appear personally before the LTO 7 Operations Division on N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City on Wednesday, January 29, 2026.

They must submit a written explanation regarding the incident and show cause based on the alleged violations.

Failure to appear and file the required explanation at the specified date and time will be construed as a waiver of their right to be heard. The office will proceed to resolve the case based on available records, which may result in formal charges being filed. (PR)