LTO Medellin operations temporarily suspended following northern Cebu quake

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has temporarily suspended operations at its Medellin District Office after the facility sustained damage from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

The office is currently closed to the public, and the agency is finalizing a relocation site in coordination with the local government unit (LGU) to ensure the continuity of service.

LTO 7 Director Glen G. Galario assured the public that the agency is prioritizing the speedy resumption of services and confirmed the well-being of the staff.

"We are working around the clock with the LGU to establish a temporary office location as quickly as possible," Galario stated. "Our priority is to resume full operations soon so that the people of northern Cebu can continue to process their transactions. I can also confirm that all LTO personnel in northern Cebu are safe."

Galario added that the agency has already extended initial relief and financial assistance to affected LTO personnel in the region.

The public is advised to monitor the official LTO 7 social media channels and the LTO website for the official announcement regarding the new temporary location and the exact date operations will resume. (PR)