LTO warning: Passing a noise test does not make your custom muffler legal

IF YOU think a passing grade at an inspection center means your aftermarket muffler is safe from fines, think again. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a stern warning to motorcycle riders on Thursday, March 5, 2026, clarifying that passing a noise test does not give you a "free pass" to use unauthorized parts.

The limits of inspection

The LTO explained that Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVIC) only check two things: if your bike is roadworthy and if the noise stays within the legal limit. Under current rules, a motorcycle’s exhaust cannot be louder than 99 decibels when the engine is running between 2,000 and 2,500 revolutions per minute.

However, just because your bike isn't too loud doesn't mean your muffler is legal. The LTO explicitly stated, “The Motor Vehicle Inspection Report issued after inspection does not certify the legality of any aftermarket component.

Crackdown in Metro Cebu

This reminder comes as authorities ramp up efforts to stop noise pollution and improve road safety. In a recent operation led by LTO in Central Visayas, officials impounded 92 motorcycles across three major cities:

* Mandaue City: 42 motorcycles impounded

* Cebu City: 34 motorcycles impounded

* Talisay City: 16 motorcycles impounded

These operations were a team effort involving the LTO, local traffic enforcers, and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Steep fines and penalties

Riders caught with illegal or modified exhausts face serious consequences. Violators may be hit with a minimum fine of P5,000. Additionally, the motorcycle will be impounded, and the owner will be required to replace the illegal muffler with a standard one right at the impound site.

To avoid these penalties, the LTO says riders must be able to prove their mufflers are legal. You may be asked to show a Certificate of Road Safety from the manufacturer to prove the part meets official standards.

Why it matters

The LTO noted that most vehicles are built to be quiet for a reason. Constant loud noise isn't just a nuisance; it can cause health problems for drivers, passengers, and people living near busy roads.

The agency’s advice is simple: ensure any aftermarket parts follow official modification policies and keep your paperwork handy during roadside checks. Without proof that your exhaust system meets the law, you could be heading home on foot. (EHP)