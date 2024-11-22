LTO opens new extension office in Tubigon, Bohol

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) inaugurated a new extension office in Bohol on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, aiming to enhance its services across the island.

Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, LTO chief, led the blessing and turnover of the LTO-Tubigon Extension Office on Friday morning.

He was joined by Cong. Edgar Chatto, Tubigon Mayor William Jao and LTO 7 Director Glen Galario.

Mendoza said the opening of extension, licensing and satellite offices across the country is part of the objective of the government to make its services as accessible and as comfortable to as many Filipinos.

“Ito ay malaking tulong sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Munisipyo ng Tubigon at mga karatig na lugar dahil hindi na nila kailangang bumiyahe pa ng malayo at gumastos sa pamasahe papunta sa pinakamalapit na LTO office dahil dinala na natin ang LTO office dito sa kanila,” said Mendoza.

(This is a great help to our fellow citizens here in the Municipality of Tubigon and nearby areas because they no longer need to travel far and spend on transportation to go to the nearest LTO office, as we have brought the LTO office closer to them.)

Mendoza emphasized that establishing additional extension, licensing and satellite offices aligns with the LTO’s mandate to make its services more accessible to clients, ultimately contributing to improved road safety.

He said opening more offices goes hand in hand with the digitalization efforts of the LTO which was the vision of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. under “Bagong Pilipinas” amid the popularity and wide use of the internet in the country.

“As we push for full digitalization across the country, we also want to make sure that we would have as many LTO offices across the country to make our services fast, accessible and comfortable to the Filipino people,” said Mendoza.

LTO hopes to open more offices, especially in far-flung areas. / PR