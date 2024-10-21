LTO opens new office in Consolacion

MOTORISTS from Cebu’s sixth district and nearby municipalities and cities could expect better access to the services of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) following the opening of a new licensing office at SM City Consolacion on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

The new facility, located on the mall’s second floor, aims to streamline the processing of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, reducing the inconvenience of traveling to other distant branches for transportation-related services, the agency said.

LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, LTO 7 Director Glen Galario, and Consolación Mayor Teresa Alegado led the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

Cebu’s second district consists of the municipalities of Consolacion and Cordova.

Galario said the SM Consolacion licensing office can serve up to 100 clients daily, handling new driver’s license applications, license renewals, and vehicle registration renewals.

He said this increased capacity is expected to benefit both residents and visitors in northern Cebu and nearby municipalities, helping reduce backlogs and providing quicker, more accessible services.

Mendoza, for his part, said by opening more satellite offices, the government can minimize the need for long commutes to their main offices.

The establishment of the Consolacion branch brings the total number of LTO extension offices in Cebu to 29, with Bohol hosting 10 offices.

Across the entire Central Visayas region, 39 branches are now operational.

In line with its expansion strategy, LTO 7 is also exploring the possibility of opening another licensing office in Bogo City, located in northern Cebu. However, Galario said the project is still in its preliminary stages.

He said they need to evaluate certain requirements first, including the number of potential clients and the involvement of the local government.

Extension plans in Bogo

The LTO plans to collaborate closely with the local government unit (LGU) of Bogo to determine whether establishing an extension office in the area is feasible.

Galario said the success of such projects depends heavily on community needs and government coordination, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently.

Meanwhile, Alegado welcomed the new office at SM Consolacion, saying it would significantly improve public access to transportation services.

“This will benefit our residents greatly and make transportation-related transactions more convenient,” she said. / CAV