LTO revokes license of driver who hit traffic enforcer

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has revoked the driver’s license of the motorist involved in a viral road incident in which a Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) traffic enforcer was struck while performing traffic control duties on July 1, 2026.

According to LTO 7, the revocation was approved by Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao after the agency found the individual administratively liable for reckless driving and for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle under Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“The investigation established that the respondent deliberately disregarded the lawful signal of a traffic enforcer, struck a Cebu City Transportation Office personnel while performing official duties, attempted to flee the scene without rendering assistance, and demonstrated conduct that endangered public safety,” LTO 7 said.

“A driver’s license is a privilege, not a right, and every motorist is expected to uphold the highest standards of discipline, responsibility, and respect for traffic laws,” LTO 7 added.

The decision stemmed from an incident in the first week of July showing an Isuzu MU-X Wagon allegedly striking and running over a Cebu City traffic enforcer along Escario Street near the intersection of Osmeña Blvd.

Documentary evidence

Authorities earlier described the act as showing “a clear intent to abscond from legal liability,” based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage under review.

The agency reiterated that the findings were substantiated by CCTV footage, police reports, and documentary evidence presented during the administrative proceedings.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said the revocation sends a strong warning that the agency will continue to take action against motorists whose actions endanger road users.

“The revocation of a driver’s license is reserved for individuals whose actions demonstrate that they are no longer fit to drive,” Dinglasan said.

“This decision sends a clear message that the LTO will not tolerate reckless, irresponsible, or dangerous behavior on the road. The safety of the motoring public and traffic enforcers will always remain our top priority,” Dinglasan added. / DPC