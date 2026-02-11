LTO seeks lifetime license ban vs driver in fatal Banilad hit-and-run

Lacanilao said the vehicle's register owner will also be held accountable over the incident.

LTO Central Visayas has issued a show cause order against Pajarillo, imposing a 90-day preventive suspension of his driver’s license and placing the vehicle under alarm status.

The agency cited possible violations of Section 48 of Republic Act (RA) 4136, or reckless driving, being unfit to possess a driver’s license, and driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs in violation of RA 10586.

Lacanilao said the LTO would intensify the implementation of its anti-drunk driving campaign to minimize accidents.

He added that he has instructed LTO Central Visayas to increase the presence of enforcers on the roads in coordination with the police.

LTO 7 Officer-in-Charge Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. reminded motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility.

“We urge all drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, drive defensively, and always remain alert and sober behind the wheel. A moment of recklessness can result in irreversible tragedy,” Ranches said.

Contrary to LTO’s assessment, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reports indicate Pajarillo tested negative for alcohol at the hospital.

A formal hearing is scheduled on February 17 at the LTO 7 Operations Division along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City.

Pajarillo and the vehicle’s registered owner have been directed to appear and submit a written explanation to show cause why his license should not be suspended or revoked.

Based on initial reports, Pajarillo, who drove a sports utility vehicle (SUV), first hit a parked sedan and fled the scene. While escaping, the vehicle reportedly struck Cheng, a pedestrian, on Paseo Saturnino Road, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Cheng was declared dead on arrival in a hospital.

Authorities said the suspect was eventually cornered after losing control of the vehicle, which overturned on its side.

Pajarillo allegedly failed to present a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration documents upon apprehension.

Whether the suspect has a valid driver's license or not, Lacanilao said Pajarillo will be banned from driving in the road again.

Police said the suspect remains under hospital arrest due to injuries sustained in the crash. (EHP)