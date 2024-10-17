LTO suspends mandatory registration of e-vehicles

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the policy requiring registration for all types of electric vehicles (e-vehicles).

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza announced the decision in a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, saying the agency aims to assess the implementation of Administrative Orders (AOs) 2021-039 and VDM-2024-044, which govern the use light electric vehicles.

AO 2021-039 mandates unregistered electric vehicles traversing public highways will be impounded.

With the suspension, Mendoza said they will prioritize the safety of e-vehicle drivers.

“Road safety is paramount. Hindi puwedeng walang ilaw, at the very least… Kailangan may helmet man lang (There can’t be no light, at the very least… There needs to be at least a helmet). These are the standards we need to put together,” he said.

Reasons for suspension

Inconsistency with Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida): The Department of Transportation ordered the LTO to withhold issuances inconsistent with Evida, which promotes e-vehicles and sustainable energy.

Public clamor: The LTO considers public concerns, particularly regarding the opposition to the required LTO-issued license for e-vehicle drivers, according to Mendoza.

Implications

Local government ordinances prevail: Despite the suspension, Mendoza said local government ordinances on e-vehicle use will still be enforced, including the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ban on e-vehicles on major thoroughfares.

Cebu City has City Ordinance 2531, which regulates the use of e-bikes, e-scooters, and pedicabs by mandating their registration. The primary goal of this regulation is to prevent these vehicles from accessing major thoroughfares.

The transportation office implemented the mandatory registration in the first quarter of 2023.

Registration and licensing: The LTO may review the age requirement for EV drivers, potentially lowering it from 17 to 16 years old, especially in provinces with limited transportation options.

“Baka puwedeng babaan daw kaysa 17, 16 (years old) pwede na…especially also in the provinces where there is no other form of transport. Yun lang ang nakita ng mga magulang na magandang pamamaraan at tipid para sa kanilang mga anak. So we’re reviewing,” Mendoza said.

(Maybe we can lower the age to 16 instead of 17… especially in the provinces where no other means of transport is available. Parents see this as a practical and cost-effective option for their children, so we are reviewing it.) / TPM, KAL