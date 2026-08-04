LTO suspends muffler-only citations pending review

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has temporarily suspended the apprehension of motorcycle riders and the issuance of temporary operator’s permits (TOPs) for violations involving only aftermarket mufflers while it reviews regulations that have drawn differing interpretations in enforcement.

The directive was issued by LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao through LTO Memorandum MVL-2026-184. According to the LTO 7, the suspension will remain in effect while the agency, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), conducts a comprehensive review of existing policies, rules, regulations and enforcement guidelines on motorcycle exhaust system modifications.

Enforcement paused

Under the directive, enforcement personnel must refrain from apprehending motorcycle riders or issuing TOPs solely because of the installation of aftermarket or replacement mufflers.

The suspension applies only to muffler-related violations. It does not affect enforcement of other traffic or vehicle-related offenses.

Rules under review

Current land transportation regulations require motorcycles to meet standards on vehicle safety, noise emissions and roadworthiness. However, questions have persisted over whether certain aftermarket mufflers automatically violate existing rules.

The LTO said its review with the DTI will determine whether current policies and enforcement guidelines need clarification.

What’s next

LTO 7 advised the public to monitor its official Facebook page for updates on the policy review and the implementation of the directive. The agency has not announced when the review will be completed or when regular enforcement of muffler-related regulations will resume. / DPC