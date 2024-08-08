LTO to lead crackdown on unauthorized PUJs

TO INTENSIFY the crackdown on unauthorized operations of unconsolidated public utility jeepney (PUJs), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has tapped the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to lead road inspections.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. said this will allow their agency, which faces manpower constraints for regular apprehension, to focus on the Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

“Nationwide na siya…Enforcement ang ilaha. Kami ang mag Show Cause Order (SCOs),” Montealto told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Aug. 8, when asked to clarify if the enforcement of apprehending the unconsolidated units covers all LTO offices.

(This is a nationwide move. The LTO will take care of the enforcement, while we (LTFRB) will issue the SCOs.)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, rejected the Senate’s call to suspend the controversial PTMP of the national government.

Local modern transport cooperatives have also sought assistance from local authorities to curb the operations of unauthorized PUJs, which they said exacerbate competition.

Show cause order

An SCO is issued to operators of units that have not consolidated with cooperatives or corporations, are operating with expired registrations, or have failed to renew their vehicles.

As of Thursday, LTFRB 7 has issued SCOs to operators of 89 PUJ units. However, only one operator has responded to the order.

As the LTFRB refrains from leading enforcement operations, Montealto said they will instead focus on the implementation of the PTMP.

PTMP

The PTMP was initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern, environmentally friendly vehicles, prioritizing the safety of the riding public.

Under the PTMP, PUVs are required to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities.

Greg Perez, leader of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide in Cebu, said they had not received any reports of their members issued with SCOs.

Call

Meanwhile, Ellen Maghanoy, chairperson of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative, pleaded to the authorities to prevent the spread of traditional jeepneys operating under “unauthorized” franchises.

In a report from the City government, Maghanoy said the majority of traditional jeepneys plying Cebu’s streets are considered “colorum” as the national government already phased out their franchises.

“Those other traditional jeeps that we sub(-stitute), have been sold by the owners. The traditional jeep should have been sold and the franchise dropped. But even though the franchise has been dropped, they still run it,” said Maghanoy.

Maghanoy stressed that practice started when transport authorities permitted traditional jeeps to resume operations during the epidemic, allowing more competition.

The Senate earlier passed a resolution which aims to halt the PTMP over concerns about its implementation and the inadequate information provided to stakeholders. / CDF