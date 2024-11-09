LTO to pilot ‘no manual and visual inspection of motor vehicles’ in Bohol

STARTING on November 25, 2024, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will pilot the implementation of a "No Manual and Visual Inspection of Motor Vehicles" policy on Bohol Island in Central Visayas.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II selected Bohol as the pilot area due to its limited number of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs).

"Once a vehicle passes a PMVIC inspection, it can proceed with registration," said LTO 7 Director Glen G. Galario.

Currently, Bohol has four LTO offices: Tagbilaran district, Jagna district, Talibon district, and the Tubigon extension office. These offices currently conduct manual and visual inspections.

"With this pilot implementation, manual and visual inspections will be eliminated from LTO district offices, and all inspections will be conducted through accredited PMVICs," added Galario.

During the pilot, district and extension offices will refer vehicles for inspection to PMVICs in the area. Vehicles that pass PMVIC inspections will no longer need manual or visual inspections from the LTO.

PMVICs within the Geographic Area of Responsibility (GAOR) will ensure that the Certificate of Registration details match the inspected vehicle by stenciling the engine and chassis numbers. At least one LTO staff member will be deployed at each PMVIC to ensure compliance and address motorists' queries.

Motorists can also choose to visit accredited Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs) to secure their Certificate of Emission Compliance. PMVICs will not reject vehicles with this certification.

If a PMVIC is unable to inspect a vehicle, the district office will conduct a visual and manual inspection, saving up to 40 minutes per motorist and speeding up the registration renewal process.

The pilot implementation will last for six months, unless extended. Non-compliance will result in administrative sanctions.

This memorandum amends the one issued on October 21, 2021, titled "Conduct of Manual and Visual Inspection of Motor Vehicles in All District and Extension Offices." (PR)