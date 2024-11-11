LTO to soon release CRs on security paper

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has received the delivery of security paper used to print certificates of registration (CRs) of motor vehicles.

This will resolve the delays in the processing of registrations, the LTO Central Office said in a statement released Friday, Nov. 8, 2024,

“Nagpalabas na agad tayo noon ng guideline bilang sagot sa looming shortage ng security paper. Tayo ay nagpapasalamat at hindi na lumala ang problema because of the delivery of the security paper we need,” said LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza.

(We immediately issued a guideline in response to the looming shortage of security paper. We are grateful that the problem did not worsen because of the delivery of the security paper we needed.)

He said the supply of security paper was delivered on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Mendoza said some CRs were temporarily printed on bond paper due to the shortage.

With the arrival of the security paper, he assured the public that a new memorandum will be issued to schedule the reprinting of documents printed on bond paper.

The security paper is expected to be distributed to LTO regional offices by next week to ensure a smooth continuation of services.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach LTO 7 Director Glen Galario for comment, but to no avail. / CDF